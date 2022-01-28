Seton Hall Prep basketball team notches two wins during week, improves to 11-3

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-1 last week, to raise its record to 11-3 on the season. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Pirates traveled to the Ironbound section of Newark to take on East Side and dropped a very tough 54-52 decision. Senior guard Nick Dunneman led the team in scoring, with 19 points and four rebounds, while senior forward Elijah Garris scored 10 points and had five rebounds. Junior forward Jackson Bleecker chipped in with 8 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Senior guards Gavin Kreitz and Myles Thomason each scored 6 points; Thomason also had five rebounds and five assists.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Pirates hosted University High School at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange and defeated the Phoenix, 86-44. Kreitz led the Pirates with 18 points and eight assists, while Dunneman scored 13 points and junior forward Darrius Phillips scored 10 points, with seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

On Saturday morning, Jan. 22, the Pirates traveled back to Newark to take on Arts High School at West Side High School in the Essex Fest Basketball Showcase. Seton Hall won, 70-43. The Pirates were led by Gavin Kreitz, named Most Valuable Player of the Game, who scored 22 points, with four rebounds and six assists. Bleecker scored 17 points with four rebounds, Phillips scored 10 points with five rebounds and three assists, and Garris scored 7 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

The 75th Essex County Tournament was scheduled to be seeded Monday night, Jan. 24, at Caldwell High School and be made official by Tuesday, Jan. 25, at noon, after press time. Seton Hall is ranked No. 1 in the Essex County Tournament in the following categories:

Games played, since 1947: 195.

Games won: 142.

Titles won: 17.

Appearances in final: 28.

Winning percentage: .728.

In the last final, in 2020, Immaculate Conception of Montclair defeated the Pirates, 63-51.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP