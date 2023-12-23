Seton Hall Prep basketball team opens season with tough losses

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team opened the season with two tough losses.

In the opener in Newark on Dec. 14, the Pirates dropped a 61-59 decision to Central. They were led by senior Gino Romano, who scored 19 points with seven rebounds. Junior James Dunnemann II scored 10 points with eight rebounds and junior Dylan Guzzardo scored 8 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

Two days later, the Pirates hosted East Orange Campus at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and dropped a 63-54 decision in overtime. Carlyle Adams led the Jaguars with 19 points, Kaiyri Barkley scored 16 points and James Roberts scored 11 points.

With 29.1 left in the fourth quarter, Adams hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 48. A 3-point shot at the buzzer by Seton Hall Prep was off the mark.

In the overtime period, the Jaguars dominated the Pirates 15-6 for the victory. Adams scored 9 points and Barkley scored 4 points to lead East Orange Campus to the victory.

For Seton Hall Prep, Romano scored 14 points with nine rebounds, Dunnemann scored 12 points with six rebounds and sophomore Alex Ante scored 11 points with nine rebounds and two blocks.