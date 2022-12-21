Seton Hall Prep basketball team opens the season with two victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team started the season with two victories last week.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, the team defeated Central 66-46 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and Coach Farrell Court. Senior guard Ethan Maynard led the Pirates with 20 points and four steals. Nineteen of his points were in the first half when the Pirates jumped to a 35-7 halftime lead. Senior guard Jackson Bleecker had 10 points, and senior center Darrius Phillips scored 8 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Pirates traveled to East Orange to take on East Orange Campus at George “Slats” Ballard Gymnasium. Seton Hall defeated East Orange Campus 52-35. Bleecker led the scoring with 14 points and seven rebounds while senior forward Shawn Lyght scored 12 points with four steals. Maynard scored 9 points with four assists while Phillips scored 7 points with 10 rebounds.