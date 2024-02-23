Seton Hall Prep basketball team posts victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won two games last week to improve to 11-12 on the season.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, the Pirates hosted Central at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Blue Devils, 78-36. Junior Dylan Guzzardo led Seton Hall Prep with 17 points, followed by sophomore Daniel Beazer, who had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Junior Brendan Mathey scored 11 points with four rebounds, senior Gino Romano scored 10 points and junior Cole Jordan scored seven points with four assists and three steals.

The next evening, the Pirates hosted Red Bank Catholic and defeated the Caseys, 67-59. Guzzardo led the Pirates with 20 points, while Romano scored 15 points and sophomore Alex Ante scored 13 points with six rebounds. Beazer scored 8 points and pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds.

Seton Hall Prep, the No. 11 seed, will travel to Oradell on Friday, Feb. 23, to take on No. 6 seed Bergen Catholic in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North state tournament at 7 p.m. The winner will face the winner of No. 14 seed Paramus Catholic and No. 3 seed St. Benedict’s on Monday, Feb. 26.

The Pirates were scheduled to host Immaculate Conception (Montclair) in a Super Essex Conference–American Division make-up game on Tuesday, Feb. 20.