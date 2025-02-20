Seton Hall Prep basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament final

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-1 last week to improve to 18-5 on the season.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, at West Orange High School’s Tarnoff Gymnasium, the No. 1 seed Pirates defeated No. 4 seed St. Benedict’s, 70-66, in the 78th Essex County Tournament semifinal round.

The Pirates are making their 31st appearance in the ECT final, as they will try to win their 20th ECT title.

They will face No. 3 seed Payne Tech in the final on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. at Essex County College, located at 303 University Ave. in Newark.

Payne Tech defeated No. 2 seed Arts High School (Newark), 55-43.

In the semifinal, SHP senior Dylan Guzzardo scored 22 points, including going 6-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Junior Alex Ante scored 12 points with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Senior Primo Delgado scored 11 points with five rebounds and six assists. Sophomore Anthony Gonzalez scored 11 points with four assists.

With 02.8 left and SHP leading 68-66, Guzzardo connected on 2-of-2 from the free-throw line to clinch the game.

Following the game, Guzzardo said, “We want to play for the championships here at Seton Hall Prep. I love this team and this group of guys, as we have great chemistry. We have been playing together since the summer, working to get better. I just wanted to come through and get us back to the county final.”

SHP first-year head coach Sterling Gibbs said, “Our guys just like each other and play for each other and will do anything for each other. When you got kids who are willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the team, it makes things so much easier to coach.”

On Thursday, Feb. 13, the Pirates dropped a 56-54 decision to Immaculate Conception from Montclair at SHP’s Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium.

Guzzardo had 17 points with five rebounds, while junior Daniel Beazer scored 10 points with four rebounds and Ante scored nine points with nine rebounds.

On Monday, Feb. 10, at Tracey Gymnasium, the Pirates defeated Newark Collegiate, 66-53.

Junior Michael Klimas scored 15 points with seven rebounds, Delgado also scored 15 points with four rebounds and seven assists, Beazer scored 13 points with five rebounds, and Gonzalez scored 10 points with four rebounds and six assists.

