Seton Hall Prep basketball team rises to 11-3 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 11-3 on the season.

The Pirates traveled to Mount Saint Dominic in Caldwell to face Montclair Immaculate and defeated the Lions, 67-47, on Monday, Jan. 13. They were led by junior Alex Ante, who scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Sophomore Avery George scored 14 points with six rebounds and senior Dylan Guzzardo scored 12 points for SHP.

Seton Hall Prep hosted Arts High School at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Jaguars, 66-50, on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Sophomore Anthony Gonzalez led the scoring with 20 points and added five rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Senior Primo Delgado scored 14 points with five rebounds and Guzzardo scored 13 points.

The Pirates traveled to Caldwell University to participate in the sixth annual Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at the George E. Newman Center on Saturday, Jan. 18. The Pirates faced St. Peter’s Prep and lost, 65-51. Gonzalez was selected as the game Most Valuable Player from the Pirates as he scored 12 points. Delgado, Guzzardo, and Ante each scored eight points.

SHP will host Newark Collegiate on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.