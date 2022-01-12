Seton Hall Prep basketball team tops Central on Nick Dunneman’s layup

WEST ORANGE, NJ —The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 1-1 last week to make its record 6-2 on the season. Senior guard Nick Dunneman’s layup with :08 left in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as the Pirates used a 17-12 fourth quarter to defeat Central 52-50 on Thursday, Jan. 6, in Newark. Junior Jackson Bleecker had 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists for the Pirates, who trailed by 9 points in the third quarter. Seniors Gavin Kreitz scored 10 points with four steals and Myles Thomason scored 6 points, five rebounds, and eight assists. Dunneman also scored 10 points, while junior Darrius Phillips had 10 rebounds and three steals.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Pirates traveled to Roselle Catholic to participate in the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children Hoopfest against Hudson Catholic. Seton Hall Prep lost 65-43. The Pirates were led by Dunneman’s 14 points and five assists, Bleecker’s 12 points, and Thomason’s 7 points. Phillips pulled down seven rebounds with two blocks.