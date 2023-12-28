Seton Hall Prep basketball team tops Passaic for first win of the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 1-1 last week to move its record 1-3 on the season. On Tuesday, Dec. 19, they traveled to Passaic to take on Passaic High School and defeated them 61-58 in overtime. The Pirates outscored Passaic 7-4 in the overtime period. Sophomore Daniel Beazer scored on a layup, followed by a free throw from junior Dylan Guzzardo with 2:07 left for a 57-54 lead.

After Passaic got a free throw with 1:07 left to cut the Pirate lead to 57-55, senior Gino Romano and junior Cole Jordan each had a free throw to increase their lead to 59-55 with :31.2 left. After Passaic scored on a 3-point field goal to cut the Pirate lead to 59-58 with :13.5 left, junior James Dunnemann II sank two free throws to make the final 61-58. Romano finished with 22 points and sophomore Michael Klimas had 9 points and five rebounds.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, the Pirates traveled to Newark to take on Arts High School and lost 62-30. Romano had 8 points.

Seton Hall will participate in the Jingle Bells Jubilee on Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 27-29, in quad 1 against Dwight–Englewood. In the consolation or championship game, they will face either Clifton HS or Teaneck HS. The games will take place at Paterson Charter School, which was formerly Paterson Catholic HS.