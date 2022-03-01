Seton Hall Prep basketball team tops Saddle River Day to win 12th straight game; gears up for state sectional tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its only game played last week, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team defeated Saddle River Day School 66-55 on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. The victory was the Pirates’ 12th win in a row and raised their record to 21-3 on the season.

Senior Gavin Kreitz led the scoring with 23 points and added five rebounds and four assists, while fellow senior Nick Dunneman scored 21 points with six rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Junior Darrius Phillips scored 8 points with three rebounds, while junior Jackson Bleecker scored 6 points with six rebounds and four assists. Elijah Garris also scored 6 points. Senior Myles Thomason had four rebounds and five assists while scoring 2 points.

The No. 3 seed Pirates will host No. 14 seed Morristown Beard School in the first round of the Non-Public A North state tournament on Wednesday, March 2. If they advance, Seton Hall will host either No. 11 seed Paramus Catholic High School or No. 6 seed Dwight–Englewood School on Friday, March 4.

Photo Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP