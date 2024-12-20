Seton Hall Prep basketball team wins in debut of head coach Sterling Gibbs

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team opened its 2024-25 season under first-year head coach Sterling Gibbs with a 58-50 victory over Hightstown at the New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association Tip-Off Classic at Montgomery High School in Skillman on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Gibbs, a 2011 SHP graduate, is ranked No. 2 in the all-time scoring list with 1,984 points. Following his graduation, he attended the University of Texas, before transferring to Seton Hall University and then the University of Connecticut.

The Pirates were led by seniors Primo Delgado, who had 16 points; Dylan Guzzardo, who scored 12 points; sophomore newcomer Anthony Gonzalez, 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and six steals; and sophomore newcomer Avery George, who scored nine points with four rebounds.

Late in the second quarter, junior Jaden Teyan grabbed a rebound and passed it up to Gonzalez, who hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Pirates a 31-26 lead heading into halftime.

Following the game, Gibbs said, “Glad we got the win today, but the players were a little nervous. But there is a lot of learning to do from watching the film. We were aggressive on both ends of the floor and all the players played well, as they are getting used to one another, considering it was their first game of the season. We need all the players to bring the energy every night.”

At halftime, the New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association presented a small monetary scholarship and awarded it to senior Cole Jordan, as he exemplified what it means to be a student-athlete demonstrating excellence, both in the classroom and on the court. Cole has a grade-point average of 4.25 and is a three-year varsity basketball player.

Upcoming games:

Dec. 21: at Columbia (Maplewood), 1 p.m.

Dec. 23: at Gill St. Bernard’s, 12:30 p.m.