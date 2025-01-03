Seton Hall Prep basketball team wins title in Maryland

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team last week went 2-1 to improve to 6-1 on the season.

On Monday, Dec. 23, the Pirates traveled to Gladstone to play Gill St. Bernard’s and lost, 60-51. Sophomore Anthony Gonzalez scored 13 points with four steals and senior Dylan Guzzardo scored 11 points.

On Friday morning, Dec. 27, the Pirates boarded a bus to travel to Salisbury, Maryland, to participate in the 42nd Governors Challenge. On Saturday, Dec. 28, Seton Hall faced Maret School (Washington, D.C.) at the Maggs Physical Activities Center on the campus of Salisbury University and defeated the Frogs, 57-39. Senior Alex Ante had an outstanding game, scoring a career-high of 26 points, 14 of which were scored in the first quarter, and he pulled down five rebounds, while senior Primo Delgado scored seven points. The Seton Hall defense had 10 steals and six blocks. After the game, Ante said, “I felt really comfortable out there and we ran our offense with consistency and our defense really stepped up.”

The next morning, the Pirates traveled to the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center to take on St. Georges Technical High School (Middletown, Delaware) and defeated them, 64-46, to capture the Bracket 12 title. The Pirates led from start to finish with a balanced scoring attack. Gonzalez led the scoring with 14 points and five assists, while Ante scored 10 points. Junior Daniel Beazer also scored 10 points with five rebounds, sophomore Avery George scored nine points with five rebounds, and Delgado scored seven points. Following the game, Gonzalez said, “The team played well, the offense moved the ball around very well, while the defense was suffocating.” George added, “It was a good team effort, the offense ran the floor well, while the defense controlled St. Georges’ offense.” Beazer commented, “We moved the ball very well, while we got back on their transitions a lot. I was more confident today.”

A very happy head coach Sterling Gibbs said after the game, “I felt the team played well and together. To come back from a loss just a few days before and win two straight out-of-state games against quality opponents says a lot about our guys. They are resilient, tough and together. I wanted to take them out-of-state, not only for the competition, but also for the team bonding. For the team to be together celebrating, having fun, is a huge step in the right direction for the program. It was great to head into the new year with a win. Now we refocus and get ready for a really good Paramus Catholic team.” SHP will visit Paramus Catholic on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m.