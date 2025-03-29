Seton Hall Prep bowlers earn Super Essex Conference honors

By on Comments Off on Seton Hall Prep bowlers earn Super Essex Conference honors

Seton Hall Prep’s Riley Gnecco unleashes a shot.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors, selected by the divisional coaches. 

The First Team honorees are senior Nick Dragone, junior Riley Gnecco, sophomore Joseph Maiella and freshman Peyton Reynolds.

In addition, NJ.com announced its All–Group 4 All-State Team. Gnecco made the First Team and Maiella made the Third Team.

The Pirates had another great season, going 16-4 and capturing the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title.

  

Seton Hall Prep bowlers earn Super Essex Conference honors added by on
View all posts by Jeff Goldberg →