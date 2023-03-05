Seton Hall Prep bowling excels in state finals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team last week competed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s team tournament state finals at Bowlero in North Brunswick.

In the Group IV portion, the Pirates finished in fourth place bowling 2,634. The top games were bowled by junior KC Campbell –213, senior Luca Rispoli – 213, and sophomore Nicholas Dragone – 211.

Four days later, the NJSIAA held the state individual finals again at Bowlero for the best bowlers in New Jersey. The top 18 bowlers in the first round advanced to the second round. Senior John Cirelli’s scores 206, 186, and 143 for a series of 535. He did not qualify for the next round.

Campbell finished with a 636 series; his scores were 189, 245, and 202 as he qualified for the next round finishing in sixth place.

Campbell bowled 201, 193, 180 for a series of 574 in the next round for a total series of both rounds of 1,210. He finished in ninth place. Only the top five bowlers reached the stepladder finals.