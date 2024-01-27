Seton Hall Prep bowling improves to 10-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team improved to 10-0 on the season, defeating Millburn, 7-0, at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover behind the following bowlers:

Senior Antonio Taveras: 234; senior Desmond Cavanaugh: 201, 235; junior Nicholas Dragone: 209, 239; senior KC Campbell: 234, 224, 225; and sophomore Riley Gnecco: 234, 258, 269, 761 series, who was named as the Star-Ledger Super Essex Conference bowler of the week.

The Pirates also went to a couple of tournaments this past week. The first tournament was the 41st Central Jersey Winter Classic at Bowlero Lanes in North Brunswick. The Pirates finished in fourth place out of 34 teams, with a 2,925 score. Their top bowlers were Dragone, 230; Campbell, 226; Gnecco, 225, 244; and Cavanaugh, 200, 214.

The other tournament that the Pirates competed in was the Woodbridge Classic at Majestic Lanes in Hopelawn. Seton Hall finished in sixth place out of 14 teams with a 2,877 score. Their top bowlers were Cavanaugh, 214; Gnecco, 240; Campbell, 214, 218; and Dragone, 209, 225.