Seton Hall Prep bowling moves to 13-0, wins tourney crown in Pa.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team had a great week as the Pirates won three matches to improve to 13-0 on the season, including winning a tournament. All the matches were bowled at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover.

On Monday, Jan. 22, the Pirates defeated Caldwell, 7-0, behind senior Brendan Blaesser (227), junior Nicholas Dragone (235), senior KC Campbell (248, 247) and sophomore Riley Gnecco (217, 202, 266).

On Thursday, Jan. 25, the Pirates defeated Livingston, 7-0, behind Gnecco (223, 233), Dragone (236, 209), Blaesser (219, 205) and Campbell (238, 243, 237, for a 718 seres).

On Friday, Jan. 26, in an independent match, the Pirates defeated Delbarton, 7-0, behind Dragone (203, 227), Gnecco (257, 259, 709 series), senior Antonio Taveras (215, 223, 234) and Campbell (279, 299, 756 series).

On Saturday morning, Jan. 27, the Pirates traveled to the Battle at Bristol at Bowlero in Croydon, Pa. and captured the tournament. The field featured four teams in the Star-Ledger’s top 20. Seton Hall won the qualifying round and went on to defeat Eastern High School, 350-310 and Toms River East in the final, 329-263. Their overall total pins were 2,860.

The Pirates were led by Taveras (227), Campbell (203, 214, 213) and senior Desmond Cavanaugh (202, 212, 229). Cavanaugh’s series of 643 was No. 2 in the tournament.

Following the tournament, Cavanaugh said, “I felt good to have everything click today. After the first game, I really felt comfortable as I got used to the lanes and the oil pattern.”

SHP head coach Mike Smircich said, “It was a strong team performance today. Desmond Cavanaugh really stepped up for us today. It was so great to see him put it all together and dominate. There is no limit with this talented group.”