Seton Hall Prep bowling moves to 4-0 on season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team won two Super Essex Conference matches this past week to increase its record to 4-0 on the season.

On Dec. 11, the Pirates defeated Millburn 7-0. The top bowlers were senior Desmond Cavanaugh, 215; junior Nicholas Dragone, 236; sophomore Riley Gnecco, 225; senior Antonio Taveras, 201, 220, 213; and senior KC Campbell, 235, 246, 225 with a 706 series.

On Dec. 14, they defeated West Orange 7-0.

The top bowlers were Cavanaugh, 209; Gnecco, 210; Taveras, 258, 202; Dragone, 234, 214; and Campbell, 248, 225.

Following the week ending Dec. 14, Campbell was selected as the Star-Ledger Super Essex Conference bowler of the week, as he averaged 236.67.