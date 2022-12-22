Seton Hall Prep bowling rolls to 4-0 start to season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team had a great week defeating Millburn 5-2 and West Orange 7-0 to raise its record to 4-0 on the season.

Against Millburn, the high games were by junior KC Campbell, 247; senior John Cirelli, 223; and sophomore Nicholas Dragone, 221.

Against the West Orange Mountaineers, Campbell bowled a 790 series while Cirelli had a high game of 279. Other games were: senior Matthew Prout, 214; junior Desmond Cavanaugh, 212; and Dragone, 210. The Pirates are ranked No. 9 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger.