Seton Hall Prep bowling team captures first-ever state crown

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team, for the very first time, is a state champion, as the Pirates captured the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state tournament title, defeating Bergen Tech in the morning, 2-0, and North Brunswick in the final, 2-0, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Bowlero in North Brunswick.

SHP head coach Mike Smircich said, “It is absolutely unbelievable. Nobody in the state works harder than us. We grinded every tournament we played in and we grinded every single day. This is a special moment and it is special to send senior KC Campbell out like this. He is the all-time greatest bowler in Seton Hall Prep history. KC propelled this program to new heights. It is an unbelievable day for this program and for Seton Hall Prep.”

Campbell said, “It feels good to win this for the first time. It just wasn’t me. We all bowled well.”

Against Bergen Tech, the Pirates won the first game, 955-879, and the second game, 989-859. Their top bowlers were Campbell, 242, 231; and senior Desmond Cavanaugh, 202, 236. Against North Brunswick, the Pirates won the opening game, 1,004-873, and the second game, 991-951. Campbell led the team, 267, 247; Cavanaugh, 216; and junior Nicholas Dragone, 255.

Dragone said after the match, “It is great to win because we put in so much practice this season. We grinded through everything.”

The Pirates’ final record for the season was an impressive 22-1.

