Seton Hall Prep bowling team clinches divisional title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team won three matches last week to raise its record to 16-3 on the season.

On Monday, Feb. 10, the Pirates defeated West Caldwell Tech, 7-0, behind the following: junior Riley Gnecco, 236, 231, 203; senior Nicholas Dragone, 208, 225, 212; freshman Peyton Reynolds, 236, 209; and sophomore Joseph Maiella, 203, 266.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Pirates defeated West Orange, 7-0. With this victory, Seton Hall captured the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title. The top bowlers were Gnecco, 247, 280 for a 726 series; Maiella, 201, 219; Reynolds, 213, 253; and Dragone, 208, 204.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, the second-seeded Pirates defeated No. 7 seed Irvington, 2-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state quarterfinals.

The top bowlers were Gnecco, 257, 201; Reynolds, 216, 201; Maiella, 248, 233; Dragone, 205; and senior Matthew Bergwall, 202.

The Pirates were scheduled to face No. 3 seed St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover, after press time.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep