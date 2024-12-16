Seton Hall Prep bowling team competes at annual Crusader Classic to start campaign

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team opened the season participating in the 13th annual Tom Irwin Memorial Crusader Classic at Bowler City in Hackensack.

The Pirates finished in 11th place out of 32 teams. They bowled a 2,661 series. They were led by sophomore Joseph Maiella, who bowled a 253 game and a 601 series. The 253 was the second highest in the tournament.

Other top SHP bowlers were freshman Peyton Reynolds with a 209 game and 591 series, senior Matthew Bergwall with a 211 game and junior Riley Gnecco with a 227 game.

SHP head coach Michael Smircich said, “I was very happy with the results since I bowled two completely new bowlers. It was a positive start to a new season where we will be developing young talent.”

Seton Hall opens the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division matches this week against Caldwell and Livingston.