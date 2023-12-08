Seton Hall Prep bowling team has good start to the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team opened the 2023-24 season participating in the Marisa Tufaro Classic at Majestic Lanes in Hopelawn.

SHP head coach Mike Smircich said about their performance, “They had a good start to the season and I am very pleased with their performance today.”

The Pirates, who are currently ranked No. 6 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger, qualified for the semifinals and faced off against the state’s top-ranked team, St. Joseph (Metuchen), and lost 3-0.

Senior Antonio Taveras had a strong day, totaling a team-high 626 series. Returning all-stater senior KC Campbell had the tournament’s third highest game with a 258.