Seton Hall Prep bowling team improves to 6-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team won two matches at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover to increase its record 6-0 on the season. On Monday, Dec. 18, the Pirates defeated West Caldwell Tech 7-0. The top bowlers in the match were senior Desmond Cavanaugh (203, 252, 212), junior Nicholas Dragone (215, 226) and senior KC Campbell (279, 216, 249 and a 744 series).

On Thursday, Dec. 21, the Pirates defeated Livingston 7-0. The top bowlers in the match were Cavanaugh (214), Dragone (223, 212, 258), sophomore Riley Gnecco (233, 207, 264 and a 704 series) and Campbell (237, 214, 258 and a 709 series).

The Pirates are currently ranked No. 3 in the Star-Ledger in New Jersey. Dragone was selected as the Super Essex Conference bowler of the week by the same publication.