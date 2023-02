WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team went 1-1 last week to move to a 10-2 record on the season. The Pirates defeated Caldwell 7-0. The top SHP games bowled were the following.

Senior John Cirelli: 215, 202, 204.

Junior KC Campbell: 244, 239.

Sophomore Nicholas Dragone: 216, 254.

Seton Hall dropped a 5-2 decision to Livingston later in the week. Top games were Campbell, 238; Cirelli, 201; and Desmond Cavanaugh, 210.