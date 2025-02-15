Seton Hall Prep bowling team moves to 13-3, gains No. 2 seed in state sectional tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 13-3 on the season. On Monday, Feb. 3, the Pirates defeated Livingston, 7-0, behind the following top bowlers:

Sophomore Joseph Maiella, 214, 247, 223; junior Riley Gnecco, 237, 212, 234; freshman Peyton Reynolds, 209; and senior Nicholas Dragone, 210.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Pirates defeated Millburn, 7-0, behind the following top bowlers:

Maiella, 257, 248; Gnecco, 212, 201, 249; Reynolds, 214, 214; and Dragone, 209, 213.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the Pirates dropped a 4-3 decision to Nutley. The top bowlers were Maiella, 223, 234, 224; Gnecco, 214, 235; Dragone, 215, 211; and senior Matthew Bergwall, 202.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced its state bowling tournament brackets. The Pirates received the No. 2 seed in the North 2, Group 4 section. They will face Irvington on Thursday, Feb. 13.