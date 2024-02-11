Seton Hall Prep bowling team moves to 15-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team won two matches last week to raise its record to 15-0 on the season. Both matches were held at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover.

On Monday afternoon, Jan. 29, the Pirates defeated Millburn, 7-0, behind senior Desmond Cavanaugh, 235; junior Nicholas Dragone, 224, 234; sophomore Riley Gnecco, 206, 242; and senior KC Campbell, 205, 247, 268, 720 series.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, the Pirates defeated West Orange, 7-0. They were led by Gnecco, 202; senior Antonio Taveras, 213, 227; Dragone, 236, 223, 232; and Campbell, 276, 235, 702 series.