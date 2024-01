WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team, currently ranked No. 3 in the state by the Star-Ledger, improved to 7-0 on the season when the Pirates defeated Caldwell, 7-0, at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover.

The top bowlers were senior Antonio Taveras (208), senior Desmond Cavanaugh (217, 270),

sophomore Riley Gnecco (211, 259) and junior Nicholas Dragone (203, 214, 221).