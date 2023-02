Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team improved to 12-2 on the season winning two matches last week.

On Monday, Jan. 31, the Pirates defeated Millburn 7-0. The top SHP games were bowled by junior KC Campbell – 279, 213, 226; sophomore Nicholas Dragone – 210, 248; and John Cirelli – 208.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Pirates defeated West Orange 7-0. The top SHP games were bowled by Campbell – 205, 216; Dragone – 266, 258; Cirelli – 215, and junior Desmond Cavanaugh – 221, 201.