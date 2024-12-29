Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to 3-1 mark on season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team went 2-0 last week to improve to 3-1 on the season.

In their first match, the Pirates defeated Millburn, 5-2.

Sophomore Joey Maiella rolled games of 215 and 247 for a series of 647. Junior Riley Gnecco had a 203 game and senior Nicholas Dragone had a 204 game.

SHP defeated West Orange High School, 5-2. The Pirates had some fantastic scores. Maiella had games of 202, 233 and 265 for a 700 series. Dragone had games of 244, 246 and 268 for a 758 series. Gnecco had games of 237 and 214. Freshman Peyton Reynolds rolled 254 and 202 and senior Matthew Bergwall rolled 243.