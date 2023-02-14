Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to championships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team had an outstanding week.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the Pirates defeated West Caldwell Tech 5-2 behind junior KC Campbell who bowled a perfect 300 in game 1. Other top games were 235 by senior John Cirelli, 232 by junior Desmond Cavanaugh, 211 by junior Antonio Taveras, and 209 by Campbell.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Pirates captured the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title defeating Livingston 7-0. Top games were by Campbell – 254, 237, 212; Cirelli – 244, 236, 247; Cavanaugh – 203; senior Luca Rispoli – 211, 220; and sophomore Nicholas Dragone – 200, 232.

SHP head coach Mike Smircich commented on their performance. “Everything clicked today. We bowled our highest series of the year, 3,155. It was a great team effort. This team has worked hard all season and I’m thrilled to end conference play on a high note. We still have work to do in the state and Essex County tournaments. I’m thrilled to see sophomore Nick Dragone end league play with a 200 average. He is an intense competitor and he has a bright future ahead.”

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Pirates traveled to Jersey Lanes in Linden and captured the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North 2, Group 4 title. Their three-game total was 2,815 and the top games were bowled by Cirelli – 246, 201; Campbell – 243; and Cavanaugh – 232. Cirelli and Campbell both finished in the top 25 and qualified for the state Individual Finals. The NJSIAA’s state Team Championships will be held at Bowlero in North Brunswick on Monday, Feb. 20, and the state Individual Championships will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Smircich commented on the team’s title. “This was our best team victory of the year. We put ourselves in a hole early and refused to quit. Every guy stepped up and we put up big numbers in games 2 and 3. This team gained a great deal of experience through multiple tournaments this year. They are no strangers to pressure and came up big when it mattered most.”