Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to county and sectional titles

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team, guided by seventh-year head coach Seann Farrell, has had a memorable season thus far.

On Feb. 3, the Pirates defeated Livingston 5-2 to capture the 2021-22 Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title. It was the Pirates’ fourth title in the 13-year existence of the Super Essex Conference, as they also won in 2012-13, 2014-15, and 2018-19.

On Monday, Feb. 7, the Pirates captured their Essex County Athletic Directors Association Essex County team title at Bowlero Belleville bowling alley. They bowled 931 in game 1, 980 in game 2 and 938 in game 3 for a three-game total of 2,849. Second place was West Orange with 2,762, and third place was Millburn with 2,614. The SHP team consisted of sophomore KC Campbell, juniors John Cirelli and Luca Rispoli, and seniors Joe Bartolomeo and David Alworth. Campbell and Cirelli qualified for the individual tournament with 670 and 609 three-game series respectively on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and Campbell finished in fourth place.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Pirates traveled to Lodi Lanes to compete in the NJSIAA 1B sectional tournament. They captured the Group 4 title with a three-game series of 2,798. This is their fourth state title, as they also won in 2015, 2014, and 1990. Their first game was 872, second game was 938 and third game was 988. Individually, Campbell bowled a three-game series of 626, which qualified him for the overall state individual finals at Bowlero New Brunswick. He bowled 189, 236, and 201 in his three games. With their first-place finish, the team qualified for the overall team state finals, at Bowlero Belleville. West Orange has qualified as a wild card for the state team finals, with a three-game total of 2657. West Orange’s Kieryn Knox also qualified for the state individual finals with a three-game total of 160, 249, and 253, for a 662 series.

When asked about the team’s performance this season, Farrell said, “It is great to see our improvement throughout the season. It took a complete team performance to win in the county and state tournament. The consistent performance of KC Campbell throughout the season has been a joy to watch. The team has bought in and has worked extremely hard and deserves everything they have accomplished.”