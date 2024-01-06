Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to success at tournaments

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week, the Seton Hall Prep bowling team went to two tournaments over the Christmas break.

The first one was the Winter Break-er Tournament at Montvale Lanes in Montvale. The Pirates finished in third place with 1,365 pins out of 23 teams. In the first round, they defeated Old Tappan, 169-167, before dropping a 182-159 decision to Montville.

The next day, they traveled to the Bayshore Holiday Classic at Strathmore Lanes in Aberdeen. The Pirates finished in third place with 2,717 pins out of nine teams. Senior KC Campbell had the third highest game, bowling a 242, and the second highest series with a 659. He also bowled a 225. Other top Pirate bowlers were sophomore Riley Gnecco, 200; and junior Nicholas Dragone, 204.

Seton Hall Prep (6-0 record) is currently ranked No. 3 in New Jersey by the Star–Ledger and it has bowled just like it, with all 7-0 wins so far in the regular season in the Super Essex Conference–American Division. It has also performed very well at various weekend tournaments, as it has backed up its top ranking.