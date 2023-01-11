Seton Hall Prep bowling team defeats Caldwell, West Orange to improve to 8-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team improved to 8-0 on the season with 7-0 wins over Caldwell High School and West Orange High School.

In the win over Caldwell on Thursday, Jan. 5, junior KC Campbell, who has been listed as one of the top high school bowlers in the country by USA Today, bowled 261, 276, 248 for a 785 series. Other high games were played by sophomore Nick Dragone, who bowled 200, 218, 267 for a 685 series. Senior Matthew Prout bowled a high game of 236. The Pirates beat West Orange High School 7-0 on Monday, Jan. 9, and will play West Caldwell Tech on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 3:50.