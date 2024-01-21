Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins two, raises its record to 9-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team won two matches last week to raise its record to 9-0 on the season.

On Monday, Jan. 8, the Pirates defeated West Orange, 7-0, behind sophomore Riley Gnecco, who bowled 227, 215, 215; senior Antonio Taveras, 218, 245; senior Brendan Blaesser, 223, 210; junior Nicholas Dragone 234, 207; and senior Desmond Cavanaugh, 221.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, the Pirates defeated West Caldwell Tech, 7-0, behind Dragone, 234, 210, 205; senior KC Campbell, 233, 219; Taveras, 239; and Cavanaugh, 209. Both matches were held at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover.