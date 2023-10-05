Seton Hall Prep boys soccer team enjoys six-game winning streak

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team won three matches last week to extend its winning streak to six games and raise its record to 8-1-1 on the season.

The Pirates traveled to Livingston to take on Newark Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 26, scoring three goals in the second half to defeat the Minutemen 3-0. Senior Eddie Krupski scored with 28:45 left on an assist by junior Jeremy Munoz. Junior Lucas Mendes scored with 11:25 left on an assist by Whye Li Ong to increase their lead to 2-0. Just 2:10 later, Krupski scored again on assists by senior Miller Nelson and Munoz. Senior Ray Bonanno recorded three saves for the clean sheet.

Seton Hall hosted West Orange at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange and defeated the Mountaineers 2-1 on Thursday, Sept. 28. The Pirates opened the scoring with 20:27 left in the first half when Mendes scored on assists by junior Benjamin Mills and Krupski. West Orange tied the match at 19:31 left in the second half when Marcus Jackson headed in a Kyle Cassidy cross. Seton Hall took the lead with 1:41 left when Krupski scored on assists by Nelson and Li Ong. Bonanno had three saves, while senior Brian Perez had four saves and freshman Agustin Arrieta had six saves for West Orange.

The Pirates traveled to Keith A. Neigel Field in Millburn to take on Millburn and won 6-1 on Saturday morning, Sept. 30. Leading the scoring was Krupski, who had two goals for his 16th and 17th goals on the season, and added two assists; Mills also scored two goals; senior Nicholas Lapczynski scored a goal and also had three assists; Mendes scored a goal and Munoz had two assists.