WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced its all-conference teams. From the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team, which was 8-1 on the season and finished fourth in the Essex County meet and fifth in the Super Essex Conference meet, the following were named all–SEC–American Division.

First team: TJ Sparno, senior.

Second team: Christian Dolz-Carrizo, sophomore.

Honorable mention: Russell Webb, senior, and Connor Schmit, junior.