Seton Hall Prep cross-country team clinches Super Essex Conference–American Division regular-season title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team captured the regular season Super Essex Conference– American Division title with a 9-0 record for the fourth time in five years, defeating Verona 20-43 and Bloomfield 15-48 on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Scoring for the Prep were sophomores Andrew Burkitt (18 minutes, 15 seconds) Nick Cirelli (18:20), senior Ben Brennan (18:38) and sophomores Ronan Carter (18:45) and Dan Bevington (18:47).

Following the race, SHP head coach Chris Barnitt commented about the season thus far. “While it is not always easy to balance conference racing and weekend invitationals, it is always important to me that we show up each week as a team and do the best we can to compete against our conference competitors. It gives all our runners valuable experience and plenty of opportunities to race. Over the years, I have been very proud of the young men who run for us. They work hard and excel in so many aspects of their lives. For them to be able to take the line each week after a long day of school and subject themselves to the challenges of cross-country is impressive enough. That they have been able to achieve such consistency and success is a testimony to their efforts and their commitment.”