WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team traveled to Holmdel Park in Holmdel to participate in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” Group state championships.

The Pirates finished in 13th place. Their top finishers were junior Andrew Burkitt, 17 minutes, 42 seconds; sophomore Charlie Grube, 18:00; junior Tommy Basinger, 18:47; junior Logan Barnett, 19:07; and junior Nicholas Cirelli, 19:16.