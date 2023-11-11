Seton Hall Prep cross-country team competes at Non-Public ‘A’ meet to complete season

Connect on Linked in

HOLMDEL, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team completed its 2023 season competing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” Championships at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

The Pirates finished in 11th place, with the following runners scoring:

Andrew Burkett, sophomore – 18 minutes,04 seconds.

Benjamin Brennan, senior – 18:23.

Ronan Carter, sophomore – 18:31.

Nicholas Cirelli, sophomore – 18:50.

Charlie Grube, freshman – 19:08.

The other runner in the race was sophomore Tommy Basinger, who ran 19:18.