Seton Hall Prep cross-country team competes at Non-Public ‘A’ meet to complete season

HOLMDEL, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team completed its 2023 season competing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” Championships at Holmdel Park in Holmdel. 

The Pirates finished in 11th place, with the following runners scoring:

  • Andrew Burkett, sophomore – 18 minutes,04 seconds.
  • Benjamin Brennan, senior – 18:23.
  • Ronan Carter, sophomore – 18:31.
  • Nicholas Cirelli, sophomore – 18:50.
  • Charlie Grube, freshman – 19:08.

The other runner in the race was sophomore Tommy Basinger, who ran 19:18.

  

