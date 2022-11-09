Seton Hall Prep cross-country team concludes season at Non-Public Group A state meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team season officially came to a close on Saturday, Nov. 5, with the varsity squad competing in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public Group A race at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

Despite the challenging course, the team came in 12th, with gutsy efforts one last time for the season. The team was led by senior co-captain TJ Sparno (18:11), senior co-captain Russell Webb (18:48), freshman Andrew Burkitt (18:58), freshman Nicholas Cirelli (19:11), and junior John Dec (19:14). Rounding out the varsity seven were freshman Ronan Carter (20:24) and sophomore Gabriel Ramos (20:41).