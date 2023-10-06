Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improves to 7-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team continued its strong showing in the Super Essex Conference–American Division, defeating Montclair 21-40, Newark Academy 21-41 and Columbia 15-40 on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Branch Brook Park in Newark to raise its conference record to 7-0.

The Pirates had a strong team finish. Senior Connor Schmit finished in second place in 17 minutes, 25 seconds, while other Pirates scoring for the team were sophomore Andrew Burkitt, 17:47; senior Ben Brennan, 18:02; sophomores Nick Cirelli, 18:03, and Ronan Carter, 18:05. Other strong performances were from senior Max Schreiner, 18:58; sophomores Logan Barnett, 19:12, and Tommy Basinger, 19:32; and seniors Brendan Blaesser, 20:23, and Peter Muir, 21:28.

In other races, the Prep was dominant in the Novice 2-miler and the Novice 5-miler. Freshman Eamon McConnon won the 2-mile race in 11:42 and was followed by freshmen Peyton Roy, fifth, 12:11; Alex Parvulescu, ninth, 12:27; Jackson Melchiorre, 10th, 12:28; Cameron Arana, 13th, 12:44; Ben Cuomo, 15th, 12:47; and Will Mott, 20th, 12:54.

In the Novice 5K, 11 runners finished in the top 20. They were juniors Gabe Ramos, second, 20:05; and Nick Lazzari, fourth, 20:33; sophomore Matt Werner, fifth, 20:34; seniors John Dec, seventh, 20:45, Taylor Mason, eighth, 20:53, Jordan Dones, ninth, 20:55, and Owen Giblin, 11th, 21:14; and sophomores Chris Durkin, 12th, 21:18, Dean Romain, 13th, 21:29, Michael Duff, 14th, 21:31, and Malachi Michel, 18th, 21:44.