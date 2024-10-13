Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improves to 8-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improved to 8-0 on the season. The Pirates defeated Livingston, 27-30, and Millburn, 25-30, in the third week of Essex County races at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

In the first weekend, they were awarded a victory over Columbia. In the race on Tuesday, Oct. 1, junior Andrew Burkitt won in 17 minutes, 20.40 seconds, sophomore Charlie Grube came in second place in 17:20.90 and junior Tommy Basinger was 3rd in 18:02.90.

Other top finishers were juniors Logan Barrett in 19:12.30 and Michael Duff in 19:13.60.