Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs at Catholic Track Conference meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team ran on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the 64th New Jersey Catholic Track Conference meet at Oak Ridge Park in Clark. The varsity finished in eighth place with the following runners scoring points: senior Russell Webb 17:42.51; junior Benjamin Brennan, 17:46.74; freshman Andrew Burkitt, 17:49.30; junior John Dec, 18:01.45; and freshman Daniel Bevington 18:08.45.

The junior varsity team finished in fourth place in their race, as the following runners scored points: sophomore Gabriel Ramos, 18:22.02; freshman Ronan Carter, 18:46.15; freshman Logan Barnett, 19:09.63; junior Joseph Slingerland, 19:11.73; and junior Brendan Blaesser 19:21.04.

The freshman team finished in fifth place in a shorter race. The following runners scored for the Pirates: Jaden Wall, 13:07.79; Aidan Doran, 13:28.57; Roman Daniels, 13:37.63; Aidan Benjamin, 13:56.57; and Nathaniel Caicedo, 14:01.11.