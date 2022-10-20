Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs to good effort at SEC meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After being rained out on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Super Essex Conference held its conference championship at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14. The Seton Hall Prep varsity team finished in fifth place. Senior co-captain TJ Sparno led the team, finishing in seventh place in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. Also scoring for the team was junior Benjamin Brennan (18:08), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo (18:13), senior co-captain Russell Webb (18:24) and senior Frederick Groppe (19:08).

In the JV race, the squad put on a great performance, finishing in second place to Millburn, 35-40. Freshman Dan Bevington finished in first place (18:52); freshman Nicholas Cirelli, second place (18:54); and junior John Dec, sixth place (19:19). Senior Vincent Wong (19:42) and freshman Soren Svenson (19:48) would also score for the team.

In the freshman 2-mile race, the Pirates finished in second place. Scoring for the team were Michael Duff, second place (12:59); Jaden Wall, fifth place (13:08); Roman Daniels, 10th place (13:23); Aidan Doran (14:04); and Aidan Benjamin (14:17).