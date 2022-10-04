Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs to more success in third week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In the third week of conference racing, the Seton Hall Prep varsity cross-country team defeated Columbia and Newark Academy, 23-36, and lost to Montclair, 22-36, to move their record to 6-1 on the season.

Junior Connor Schmit finished in third place (17:10), and senior co-captain TJ Sparno took fifth (17:31). The scoring was rounded out by junior Ben Brennan (18:31), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo (18:46) and senior co-captain Russ Webb (18:56).

In the novice 2-mile race, the freshmen dominated. They were led by Daniel Bevington, Joseph Mikula, Malachi Michel, Dean Romain and Sean Torres, who were the first five finishers in the race.

In the novice 5K, the top five finishers were sophomore Brendan Mathey, freshman Soren Svenson, senior Robert Lacki, senior Sebastian Guadalupe and freshman Logan Barnett.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the team raced in two different competitions. At the Brett Taylor Invitational at Darlington Park in Mahwah, the freshmen finished in first place behind Bevington, Barnett, Matt Werner, Svenson and Michel. In the JV race, the Pirates finished in fourth place. The scorers were junior Brendan Blaesser, junior Zach Pater, sophomore Nick Lazzari, junior Jake Brenner and junior Matteo Reina.

The rest of the team competed in the New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational at Holmdel Park in Holmdel. In the varsity race, the Pirates finished in fourth place. Scoring were Schmit (17:38), Sparno (17:57), freshman Andrew Burkitt (19:06), Webb (19:32) and Dolz-Carrizo (20:13). The JV finished in fourth place, led by junior John Dec (19:56), sophomore Gabriel Ramos (20:01), freshman Ronan Carter (20:17), junior Owen Giblin (20:26) and senior Vincent Wong (20:45).