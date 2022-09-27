Seton Hall Prep cross-country team stays unbeaten this year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team remained undefeated at 4-0 with victories over Millburn, 25-30, and Livingston, 16-44, last week at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Leading the way in first place was junior Connor Schmit, 17:37, followed by senior TJ Sparno, third place, 17:56; junior Benjamin Brennan, fourth place, 18:13; senior Russell Webb, eighth place, 18:57; and freshman Andrew Burkitt, 10th place, 19:12.

On a perfect day for running, last Saturday, Sept. 24, the Pirates traveled to Oak Ridge Park in Clark to compete in the Stewart Memorial Invitational Meet against some tough New Jersey competition. The varsity finished in eighth place. Scoring were Sparno, 17:18; Brennan,17:31; Webb, 18:03; Burkitt, 18:13; and freshman Nicholas Cirelli, 18:50. The other runners in the race were senior Frederick Groppe, 18:52, and freshman Ronan Carter, 18:55.

The junior varsity finished in fifth place. Scoring were sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo, 18:35; sophomore Gabriel Ramos, 19:15; junior Owen Giblin, 19:23; junior John Dec, 19:27; and senior Robert Lacki, 20:13. The freshman squad, running a 3.1K race, finished in sixth place behind the scoring of Soren Svenson, 12:41; Matthew Werner, 12:43; Logan Barnett, 13:02; Malachi Michel, 13:19; and Tommy Basinger, 13:19.