Seton Hall Prep cross-country team takes third place at NJISAA’s Championship ‘A’ Division

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ — On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team traveled to Blair Academy in Blairstown to run in the New Jersey Independent Schools Athletic Association’s Prep State Championship “A” Division. The Pirates finished in third place with 89 points. Their top finishers were junior Andrew Burkitt, sixth place, 17 minutes, 34 seconds; sophomore Charlie Grube, 10th place, 17:46; junior Preston Townsend, 18th place, 18:44; junior Nicholas Cirelli, 19:23; and junior Soren Svenson, 19:23.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Pirates program traveled to Greystone–Central Park in Morris Plains to participate in the NJCTC Cross-Country Championships.

The varsity top finishers were junior Michael Duff, 18:29.27; sophomore Eamon McConnon, 18:30.34; senior Gabriel Ramos, 18:30.34; junior Matt Werner, 19:08.46; and junior Malachi Michel, 19:35.88.

The junior varsity top finishers were sophomore Jackson Melchiore, 19:51.66; junior Aidan Doran, 19:57.41; sophomore Sal Mehalaris, 20:41.81; sophomore Jack Jerow, 20:56.73; and sophomore Tommy Cannizzo, 21:08.20.

The freshmen top finishers were in the 4,000 meter race – Ben LePond, 15:03.40; Jamahl Mwangi, 15:19.74; Nathaniel Chen, 15:38.98; Kevin Peoples, 15:44.92; and Giovanni Sosa, 15:50.78.