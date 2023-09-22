Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins to open SEC competition

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team, coached by Chris Barnitt, Randy Schweitzer and Kayla Parlavecchio, opened the Super Essex Conference–American Division competition at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and defeated Caldwell 19-42 and Montclair Kimberley Academy 20-39.

Senior Connor Schmit won the race in a time of 17 minutes, 53 seconds. Scoring was rounded out by a strong showing by sophomores Andrew Burkitt, 18:30, fourth place; Ronan Carter, 18:33, fifth place, Nick Cirelli, 18:39, sixth place; and senior Ben Brennan, 19:02, eighth place.

At the Season Opener held at Darlington Park in Mahwah on Saturday, Sept. 9, the varsity finished in seventh place out of 17 teams. They were led by Schmitt, 17:26; Burkitt, 18:17; Carter, 18:48; Cirelli, 19:02; and senior Max Schreiner, 20:11.

The JV team had a strong team showing, even though there was no team scoring. They were led by sophomores Logan Barnett, 19:43; Tommy Bassinger, 20:08; Soren Svenson, 20:29; junior Gabe Ramos, 21:04; and senior Zach Pater, 21:11. The freshman team finished in first place. The freshman race was shorter. They were led by Eamon McConnon, who won the race in 9:17, Charlie Grube, 9:42; Jackson Melchiore, 10:08; Gavin Martin, 10:11; and Jack LoGrande, 10:25.