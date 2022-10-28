Seton Hall Prep cross-country teams enjoy county success

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, Oct. 21, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country teams ran at the Essex County championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark. In the varsity race, the Pirates finished in fourth place and were led by senior TJ Sparno, who finished in eighth place in 17:19.90.

Other scorers were junior Benjamin Brennan, 17:59.50; senior Russell Webb, 18:16.20; freshman Andrew Burkitt, 18:26.70; and freshman Nicholas Cirelli, 19:12.10.

The junior varsity team finished in second place led by freshman Daniel Bevington, first place, 18:27.70; junior John Dec, fifth place, 18:49.70; freshman Ronan Carter, seventh place, 19:05.80; sophomore Gabriel Ramos, eighth place, 19:06.10; and freshman Tommy Basinger, 19:48.40 in 20th place.

The freshman team finished in third place in a shorter race. It was led by Jaden Wall, 13:15.70; Aidan Doran, 13:31.70; Aidan Benjamin, 13:35.40; Nathaniel Caicedo, 14:28.50; and Preston O’Donnell, 14:29.30.