Seton Hall Prep cross-country teams excel at county and NJCTC meets

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Monday, Oct. 23, the 2023 Essex County Cross-County Tournament was held at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. In the varsity race, Seton Hall Prep finished in third place with 76 points. The runners that scored were:

Fourth place – senior Connor Schmit – 16:44.46.

13th place – sophomore Andrew Burkitt –17:20.53.

14th place – senior Benjamin Brennan – 17:26.79.

21st place – sophomore Nicholas Cirelli – 17:43.12.

24th place – sophomore Ronan Carter – 17:53.51.

The other two runners were sophomore Daniel Bevington – 18:05.29 and sophomore Tommy Basinger – 18:30.02.

In the junior varsity race, the Pirates finished in third place with 62 points. The runners who scored were:

Second place – freshman Charlie Grube – 17:57.60.

Sixth place – senior John Dec – 18:18.50.

16th place – senior Max Schreiner – 19:13.60.

18th place – junior Gabriel Ramos – 19:23.10.

20th place – senior Owen Giblin – 19:29.90.

The other two runners were sophomore Matt Werner –19:47.40 and senior Taylor Mason – 19:49.40.

In the freshmen race, the Pirates finished in second place with 52 points. The runners who scored were:

Third place – Eamon McConnon – 8:36.96.

Fifth place – Jackson Melchiore – 8:55.44.

Ninth place – Ben Cuomo – 9:14.51.

13th place – Cameron Arana – 9:43.22.

22nd place – Tommy Cannizzo – 10:16.15.

The other two runners were Cameron Bonanno – 10:16.45 and James Trupia – 10:22.12.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the Pirates ran in the New Jersey Catholic Track Conference Cross-Country Championships at Greystone – Central Park in Morris Plains.

The varsity finished in seventh place, with the following runners scoring: Burkitt – 17:53.18, Schmit – 18:10.76, Cirelli – 18:29.76, Brennan – 18:50.29 and Grube – 18:55.96.

The junior varsity finished in fourth place, with the following runners scoring: McConnon – 18:44.96, Giblin – 19:43.76, Mason – 20:06.52, Bevington – 20:27.62 and sophomore Michael Duff – 20:45.22.

The freshmen finished in sixth place, with the following runners scoring: Alex Parvulescu – 11:12.67, Melchiore – 11:24.14, Cuomo – 11:26.70, Arana – 11:35.18 and Trupia – 12:11.52.