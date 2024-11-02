Seton Hall Prep cross-country teams excel at Essex County Championships

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country program competed in all three levels in the Essex County Championships at Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove on Friday, Oct. 25. The varsity finished in third place with 114 points. Their top finishers were junior Andrew Burkitt, fourth place, 16 minutes, 53.90 seconds; sophomore Charlie Grube, 11th place, 17:04.20; junior Tommy Basinger, 18:07.80; junior Nicholas Cirelli, 18:15.00; and junior Logan Barnett, 18:31.60.

The junior varsity team finished in fourth place with 88 points. Their top finishers were junior Soren Svenson, 11th place, 18:23.40; junior Preston Townsend, 14th place, 18:41.10; junior Matt Werner, 17th place, 18:52.40; senior Gabriel Ramos, 18:59.00; junior Malachi Michel, 19:25.30.

The freshmen finished in second place with 46 points. In the 3,200-meter race, their top finishers were Ben LePond, fourth place, 10:36.00; Jack Flynn, ninth place, 10:56.10; Jamahl Mwangi, 10th place, 11:02.20; Kevin Peoples, 11th place, 11:03.30; and Giovanni Sosa, 12th place, 11:03.50.